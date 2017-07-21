Random Material Palette Generator

RMPG is a tool to create three color palettes just with a click! RMPG uses Material Design colors.

See your palettes in different ways!

Use the top right menu to display the palette with your favorite template. You can choose from:
Text
Material card
Classic vertical palette
Circular palette
Threebù logo in svg format

Do you fall in love with a palette?

Use the top left menu to give a like and share your palettes:
Give a like to your palette
Copy your link or share your palette on social networks!
Copy the colors code or download your palette. Available formats: PDF, PNG, HTML

Edit your palette!

Use the color code buttons, you can:
Lock / unlock a color
Swap the color position (only desktop version)
Manually select a color from the Material Color Palette (only desktop version)

Copy a color code by clicking on color code itself, it will be ready to be pasted wherever you want!

See the most popular palettes!

Use the bottom left-hand menu:
To see all your palettes
To show the most loved palettes from our community!

Even developers are thirsty! :)

If you liked this project you can support us with a

Credits

We used the following resources:
Google font: Raleway, Opens Sans
Icons: Font Awesome
Beer icon: Sensibleworld
Social sharing management: jsSocials
Text/background contrast management: ColourBrightness
Pdf generation: jsPDF
Tooltip: BalloonCss

Programmata per caso a luglio 2017 da Threebù :)
41184 palettes created since 20 July 2017
