Random Material Palette Generator

RMPG is a tool to create three color palettes just with a click! RMPG uses Material Design colors.
Use the top right menu to display the palette with your favorite template.
You can choose from:
Text
Material card
Classic vertical palette
Circular palette
Threebù logo in svg format
Use the top left menu to give a like and share your palettes:
Give a like to your palette
Copy your link or share your palette on social networks!
Copy the colors code or download your palette. Available formats: PDF, PNG, HTML
Use the color code buttons, you can:
Lock / unlock a color
Swap the color position (only desktop version)
Manually select a color from the Material Color Palette (only desktop version)
Copy a color code by clicking on color code itself, it will be ready to be pasted wherever you want!
Use the bottom left-hand menu:
To see all your palettes
To show the most loved palettes from our community!
If you liked this project you can support us with a
