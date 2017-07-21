Random Material Palette Generator

RMPG is a tool to create three color palettes just with a click! RMPG uses Material Design colors.

See your palettes in different ways! Use the top right menu to display the palette with your favorite template. You can choose from:

Text

Material card

Classic vertical palette

Circular palette

Threebù logo in svg format

Do you fall in love with a palette? Use the top left menu to give a like and share your palettes:

Give a like to your palette

Copy your link or share your palette on social networks!

Copy the colors code or download your palette. Available formats: PDF, PNG, HTML

Edit your palette! Use the color code buttons, you can:

Lock / unlock a color

Swap the color position (only desktop version)

Manually select a color from the Material Color Palette (only desktop version)



Copy a color code by clicking on color code itself, it will be ready to be pasted wherever you want!

See the most popular palettes! Use the bottom left-hand menu:

To see all your palettes

To show the most loved palettes from our community!



Even developers are thirsty! :) If you liked this project you can support us with a

Credits

We used the following resources:

Google font: Raleway, Opens Sans

Icons: Font Awesome

Beer icon: Sensibleworld

Social sharing management: jsSocials

Text/background contrast management: ColourBrightness

Pdf generation: jsPDF

Tooltip: BalloonCss